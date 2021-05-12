CIBC Lowers Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Price Target to C$2.75

Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE RIV opened at C$2.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 34.04 and a current ratio of 34.09. The firm has a market cap of C$474.50 million and a PE ratio of 72.29. Canopy Rivers has a one year low of C$2.12 and a one year high of C$11.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.53.

About Canopy Rivers

Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

