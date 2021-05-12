CIBC Lowers Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Price Target to C$2.75

Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
CVE RIV opened at C$2.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 34.04 and a current ratio of 34.09. The firm has a market cap of C$474.50 million and a PE ratio of 72.29. Canopy Rivers has a one year low of C$2.12 and a one year high of C$11.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.53.
About Canopy Rivers
Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Rivers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Rivers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.