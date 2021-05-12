GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on G1A. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €31.97 ($37.61).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €36.33 ($42.74) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of 67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a one year high of €37.34 ($43.93). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €35.58 and a 200 day moving average of €31.10.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

