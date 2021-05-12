JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 4,289 Shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) by 192.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,518 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Adams Resources & Energy were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AE. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,825,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 82,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AE opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $116.95 million, a P/E ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The energy company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.70. Adams Resources & Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $249.76 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

