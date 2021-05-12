Wedbush Increases Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $110.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wedbush from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PZZA. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.27.

Shares of PZZA opened at $97.01 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $110.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.26, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.19 and a 200 day moving average of $90.25.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in Papa John’s International by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

