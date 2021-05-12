KeyCorp Lowers Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $105.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.25% from the stock’s current price.

OLLI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.19.

Shares of OLLI opened at $83.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.04 and its 200-day moving average is $89.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $68.20 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $140,224.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,161 shares in the company, valued at $189,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

