Ever-Glory International Group (EVK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:EVK opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of -0.63. Ever-Glory International Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

