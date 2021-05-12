SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $217.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total value of $1,045,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after acquiring an additional 628,326 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 478.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,329 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

