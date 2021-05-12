Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.55

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.55 and last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 30 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

ACH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136,158 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 56,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 178,888 shares during the period. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.