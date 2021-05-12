Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.55

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.55 and last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 30 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.
ACH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.85 and a beta of 1.72.
Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.
Read More: Do Tariffs Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.