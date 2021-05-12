JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 4,508 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSG opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

