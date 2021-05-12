DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,457,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,874 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in DaVita were worth $288,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in DaVita by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after acquiring an additional 219,020 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in DaVita by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $751,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charles Berg sold 1,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total value of $229,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,566.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,651 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,646 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DVA opened at $124.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $75.30 and a one year high of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.17.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

