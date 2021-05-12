Analyzing voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) & Delphax Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLPX)

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) and Delphax Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLPX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get voxeljet alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for voxeljet and Delphax Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score voxeljet 0 0 2 0 3.00 Delphax Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

voxeljet currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.42%. Given voxeljet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe voxeljet is more favorable than Delphax Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of voxeljet shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of voxeljet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Delphax Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares voxeljet and Delphax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets voxeljet -66.70% -50.27% -24.24% Delphax Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

voxeljet has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delphax Technologies has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares voxeljet and Delphax Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio voxeljet $27.56 million 2.80 -$15.64 million N/A N/A Delphax Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Delphax Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than voxeljet.

Summary

voxeljet beats Delphax Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts. The Services segment prints on-demand parts for its customers, as well as creates parts, molds, cores, and models using 3D computer-aided design at its service center; and provides casting services. It serves automotive, aerospace, art and architecture, engineering, and consumer product end markets; foundries and suppliers; and universities and research institutes through its direct sales force and a network of sales agents. The company was formerly known as Voxeljet Technology GmbH and changed its name to voxeljet AG in January 2004. voxeljet AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Friedberg, Germany.

Delphax Technologies Company Profile

Delphax Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and delivers digital print solutions worldwide. The company offers cut-sheet printers; continuous roll-fed printers, including label and fanfold printers; and printer on press technology. It also provides finishing and test equipment consisting of Folio II equipment designed for check book and booklet production finishing; QCX MICR and image testers; AT2400 continuous forms cutters; and AT8300 conveyor stackers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.