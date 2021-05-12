Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.46 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) will announce sales of $202.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $202.92 million. Grand Canyon Education posted sales of $185.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year sales of $921.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $919.93 million to $924.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $93.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.85.

In related news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $7,604,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,755 shares in the company, valued at $40,166,485.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

