XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,592,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 446,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $309,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $148.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 180.62, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $149.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.11.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $10,211,228.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,787,216.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XPO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.04.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.