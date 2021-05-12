Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ANZBY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of ANZBY opened at $21.66 on Monday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.533 dividend. This is a positive change from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

