Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Brookfield Business Partners L.P.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $8.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.25. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BBU. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Business Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $45.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.63. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $49.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 97,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $2,252,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 601,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,067,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.