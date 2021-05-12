National Bank Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.22. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $45.38 on Monday. Fortis has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Fortis by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Fortis by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fortis by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3962 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.21%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.