Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its target price cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $80.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MGNI. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist cut Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Get Magnite alerts:

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.23 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magnite will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,464.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 633,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,486,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 407,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,465,834. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Magnite during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.