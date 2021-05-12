Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.68

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.68 and last traded at $49.60, with a volume of 15296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.35.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HWC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 84.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 42,108 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 7.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

