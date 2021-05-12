NOV (NYSE:NOV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.81

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.81 and last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 25664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

NOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.22.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in NOV by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NOV by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

