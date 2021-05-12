Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.70

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.70 and last traded at $34.63, with a volume of 18897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440 in the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $16,823,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 323.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

