Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.70

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.70 and last traded at $34.63, with a volume of 18897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.10.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.
The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21.
In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440 in the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $16,823,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 323.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.