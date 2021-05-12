iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for iA Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.01. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$4.52 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on iA Financial from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$79.57.

Shares of IAG opened at C$70.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.11. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$37.71 and a 52 week high of C$72.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 4.28.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

