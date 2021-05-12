Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.67

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.67 and last traded at $65.98, with a volume of 3709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.84.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -502.23, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,836,392 shares of company stock worth $151,959,533 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 15.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 492,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after acquiring an additional 65,786 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $4,612,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

