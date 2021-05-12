Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its price target dropped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.68% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $19.29 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $151,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,115.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.