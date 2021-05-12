SVB Leerink Lowers Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target to $15.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.75% from the company’s previous close.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $659.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $140,810.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 776,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,514,783.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $207,959 over the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 27.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $909,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 359.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 270,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 211,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 39.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

