BTIG Research Increases Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Price Target to $12.00

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $8.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.48% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL opened at $9.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.71 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

