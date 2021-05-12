BTIG Research Increases Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Price Target to $12.00

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $8.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.48% from the company’s current price.
Shares of NASDAQ GOGL opened at $9.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73.
Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.71 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.
About Golden Ocean Group
Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.
