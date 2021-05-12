Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $169.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,544.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $68.07 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.74.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,438.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,780,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,094 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,782,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 514,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,091,000 after acquiring an additional 54,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

