Credit Suisse Group Raises Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $100.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.48.

FANG opened at $79.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.07 and its 200-day moving average is $60.23.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

