$335.78 Million in Sales Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to report $335.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $297.35 million and the highest is $395.00 million. Callon Petroleum posted sales of $157.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 113.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPE shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

NYSE:CPE opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $41,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,038.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $482,812. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,539,000 after buying an additional 1,277,392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 74,974 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $947,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after buying an additional 59,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

