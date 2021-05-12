Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) by 265.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Enochian Biosciences worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOB. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 824,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 73,766 shares during the last quarter. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enochian Biosciences alerts:

ENOB opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $13.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37.

Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Enochian Biosciences

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on development of human therapeutics for infectious diseases and cancers. The company's lead candidate include ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment. Its pipeline development products consist of ENOB-HV-11, a preventive HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Enochian Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enochian Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.