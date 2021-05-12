JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $135,000 Stake in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Applied Therapeutics were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,771,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,998,000 after purchasing an additional 225,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,246,000 after acquiring an additional 228,221 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APLT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 43,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,994.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $30,044.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,015 shares of company stock worth $156,701 in the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APLT opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $51.99.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.19. Research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

