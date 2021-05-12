NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Position Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) by 160.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,875 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of NL Industries worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NL opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.30. NL Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 5.12%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

NL Industries Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

