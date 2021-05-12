JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $141,000 Investment in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSL. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Sasol by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,344 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Sasol by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 179,900 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Sasol by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 106,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 82,262 shares in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sasol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

SSL stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. Sasol Limited has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

