JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $151,000 Stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 10,340.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Atlas were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 185,500 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 153,097 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 495,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 368.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 285,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of ATCO opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Atlas Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.10%.

Atlas Profile

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

