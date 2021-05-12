JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 386.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Calyxt worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLXT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Calyxt by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after buying an additional 1,193,249 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Calyxt by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after buying an additional 1,193,249 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Calyxt by 523.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Calyxt by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 49,981 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Calyxt in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

CLXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Calyxt from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

NASDAQ CLXT opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.36. Calyxt, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 89.86% and a negative net margin of 318.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calyxt, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

