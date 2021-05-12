Carl R. Christenson Sells 20,000 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,093,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.84. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,451,000 after buying an additional 305,387 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,024,000 after purchasing an additional 458,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,050,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,254,000 after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth about $2,217,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

