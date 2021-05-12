Mark Evan Jones Sells 34,054 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 34,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $3,416,297.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,711,684.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $93.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 203.30 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.47. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $55.07 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,765,000 after buying an additional 154,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,031,000 after acquiring an additional 101,485 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $5,065,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 38,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $4,058,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.