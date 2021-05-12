Allan Thomas Cloke Sells 388,000 Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Director Allan Thomas Cloke sold 388,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$1,610,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,335 shares in the company, valued at C$262,840.25.

TSE CMMC opened at C$4.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.45. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.44 and a 52-week high of C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57.

CMMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.94.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

