Fran Horowitz Sells 51,000 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Fran Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $9,192,690.00.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average of $26.71. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $42.30.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

