GTY Technology (GTYH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. GTY Technology has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 78.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTYH opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GTY Technology has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $281.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $157,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,706.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William D. Green acquired 7,400 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $50,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 386,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,104.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

