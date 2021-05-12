Carl C. Icahn Sells 621,858 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $8,786,853.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. Tenneco Inc. has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 782.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 61,239 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,124,000. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,232,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after acquiring an additional 147,457 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 238,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 45,246 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

