Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for B2Gold (BTO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for B2Gold (TSE: BTO):

5/6/2021 – B2Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – B2Gold had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – B2Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$8.50 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – B2Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.75 to C$9.50.

4/27/2021 – B2Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$9.00 to C$8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – B2Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – B2Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$8.75 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – B2Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$8.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – B2Gold was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$9.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$11.00.

B2Gold stock opened at C$6.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.55 billion and a PE ratio of 8.42. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$5.25 and a 52 week high of C$9.99.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$625.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$609.41 million. Research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 18.92%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

