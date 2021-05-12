Forma Therapeutics (FMTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Analysts expect Forma Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect Forma Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $36.17. Forma Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $56.33.

FMTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

