Mobivity (MFON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter.

Get Mobivity alerts:

Mobivity stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.86 million, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65. Mobivity has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights; captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data for the use in POS used by restaurants and retailers; provides a digital wallet system for creating and managing dynamic offers and promotions; and leverages the normalized data captured at the POS and applies artificial intelligence for building profiles of known and anonymous customers.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Mobivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.