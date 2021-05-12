Teekay (TK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay (NYSE:TK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Teekay had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $297.86 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TK opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. Teekay has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $351.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of 140 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.

