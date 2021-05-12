FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Lowered by B. Riley

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kimball International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kimball International’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

KBAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KBAL stock opened at $12.93 on Monday. Kimball International has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $476.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimball International by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball International in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball International in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball International by 451.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

