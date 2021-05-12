Barrick Gold Corp Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the gold and copper producer will earn $1.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GOLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.53.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $23.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.19. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,920,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,266 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,120,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,158 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Barrick Gold by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,446 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $247,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,846 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,802,162 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $177,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $155,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

