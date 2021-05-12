Brokers Issue Forecasts for Marathon Oil Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRO. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

NYSE MRO opened at $11.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

