FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ping Identity Holding Corp. Increased by Colliers Securities (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ping Identity in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.16).

Get Ping Identity alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PING. Stephens assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.06.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $22.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.71, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 154,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,254 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $226,550 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.