KeyCorp Increases Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target to $120.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.35% from the company’s current price.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $108.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.15. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

