Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) PT Raised to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CWEN. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

CWEN stock opened at $25.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 70.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 36.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

